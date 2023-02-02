Kochi LPG import terminal likely to be commissioned soon

February 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The LPG import terminal, coming up on Puthuvype Island, is expected to be commissioned soon.

Over 95% of work has been completed for the project costing around ₹1,236 crore, said Sanjib Kumar Behera, chief general manager (Kerala State office), IndianOil, here on Thursday.

He added that the terminal would meet the entire LPG requirement of Kerala. Work on the terminal is in full throttle, and Phase I is nearing completion. The construction of the multi-user liquid jetty of the project with 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity has been completed. Dredging works are in progress.

Work on the terminal was envisaged in 2008 taking into consideration the burgeoning demand for gas in the State. However, the work began only in 2018 in full swing after it was impeded by protests by people living near the terminal area who alleged that the project posed a threat to their life and property. However, IndianOil had explained that the LPG receiving facility had inducted the latest safety methods to prevent untoward incidents.

With the commissioning of the terminal, Kerala will end its dependence on road transport of fuel from Mangaluru to bottling plants in various parts of the State.

IndianOil meets over 50% of the LPG demand in the State, and daily deliveries are to the tune of 1.05 lakh cylinders with around 47.75 lakh active customer base out of a total customer strength of 94.89 lakh. It has a bottling capacity of 4,20,000 metric tonnes per annum across its three bottling plants in Kochi, Kollam, and Kozhikode.

IndianOil has 352 LPG distributorships and 33 auto LPG dispensing stations in the State. Recently, three new distributorships and one auto LPG dispensing station were commissioned.

Mr. Behera said Kerala topped the sale of the 5-kg LPG cylinders ‘Chhotu’ on an all-India basis with a market share of 70.53% in the State. Around 24% of the all-India sale of Chhotu is contributed by Kerala.

IndianOil has entered into an agreement in the State for marketing Chhotu through fair price shops. In the first phase, the sale of small cylinders was launched at 72 fair price shops.