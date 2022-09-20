Kochi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Wednesday

District Congress Committee to accord reception to Rahul Gandhi at Kumbalam toll plaza

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 20, 2022 20:36 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Aroor Junction on the Alappuzha - Ernakulam border on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress will begin from the Kumbalam toll plaza at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other participants of the Yatra reached the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (Kufos) here on Tuesday night and stayed on the campus.

The Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) will accord a reception to Mr. Gandhi at the toll plaza on Wednesday. Congress workers from the Thripunithura Assembly constituency and participants from the 142 mandalam committees will assemble at the plaza. Congress workers and leaders of various feeder organisations of the party will join the rally at the plaza, according to a communication from the party.

Rahul meets fishers, tourism stakeholders

The rally will reach St. George Parish Hall, Edappally, by 10.30 a.m. The participants will assemble there, and they will have their breakfast at the centre.

Later, Mr. Gandhi will have lunch with socio-cultural and religious leaders at Njalakam Convention Centre at 1 p.m. He will also meet a delegation of IT professionals and representative of start-up companies and transgenders from 2 p.m.

The rally will hit the road again from Edappally Junction at 4 p.m. and reach Seminarypadi at 7 p.m., where Mr. Gandhi will address party workers. The Congress leadership expects around 50,000 participants there.

Later, the rally will move to the camp site at UC College, Aluva.

On Thursday, the rally will begin from Desam Junction in Aluva at 6.30 a.m. and reach Karukutty at 10.30 a.m. Mr. Gandhi will meet party leaders from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Later, he will interact with representatives of workers of various public sector companies and banks.

