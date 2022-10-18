Kochi law student uses his art for a charitable cause

Proceeds from Achutha Shenoy’s exhibition will be used to fund medical expenses of wife of person supplying tea on college campus

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 18, 2022 19:15 IST

Achutha Shenoy’s maiden art exhibition outside the Government Law College, Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Young Achutha Shenoy is using his creative skills for a charitable cause.

The proceeds from his maiden solo art exhibition at Government Law College, Ernakulam, will be used to fund the medical expenses of the wife of the person who has been supplying tea to students on the campus over the last four decades. A second-year student of the college, Achutha is the son of artist Dinesh Shenoy, famous for his paintings of heritage structures displayed at their art studio in Mattancherry.

“We have been able to generate around ₹14,000 through the sale of the acryclic-on-canvas works on display at the open space on the campus close to the main road. The paintings have been priced in the range of ₹2,000 and above,” said Achutha on Tuesday.

His friends and teachers have joined him in the noble cause by extending all support for the exhibition, which will be on till October 23. Achutha said there was no specific theme for the colour paintings. “The response has been positive, and we have also received assurance from a few others that they will buy the paintings,” he said.

