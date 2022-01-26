Kochi Irrigation Department serves notices to Kitex Garments

KOCHI

26 January 2022 16:33 IST

The company has allegedly tapped water from the irrigation canal

The Kizhakkambalam-based Kitex Garments has been served notices by the assistant executive engineer of the Irrigation Department on the illegal drawing of water from and laying of waste carrying pipes across the Periyar Valley Canal.

One of the notices, dated January 21, asked the garments company to remove the wastewater pipes across the canal. The other notice said a departmental inspection showed the company illegally tapped water from the irrigation canal. Water from the canal is used for agricultural irrigation and permission should be taken from the department for using water for other purposes, the notice said.

The notice asked the Kitex Garments company to present evidence of permission granted for the purpose within seven days as the illegal drawing of water is punishable. If the company has no permission, the pipes established for drawing water should be removed and the former condition of the canal restored within seven days, the notice added.

The other notice said an inspection of the Periyar Valley Canal close to the Kitex company showed steel, PVC and concrete pipes had been laid to carry wastewater from the company. These pipes were found to be in deteriorating condition and any leakage can lead to pollution of the canal water, which is used by people for different purposes, including for drinking. Pollution of the canal water from any leakage from the pipes can lead to health problems for the people in the area, the department said.

The notice asked the company to present the permission it received to lay these waste-carrying pipes or to remove them within seven days. Pollution of water is an offence under the Water Conservation Act and is a punishable offence, the notice added.

Kitex Garments did not comment on the notices until the filing of this report.