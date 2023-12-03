Kochi International Book Festival expects one lakh visitors

December 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Organisers of the 26th Kochi International Book Festival 2023 expect around one lakh visitors to the festival and exhibition and sale of books. The book festival between December 1 and 10 at the Ernakulathappan Ground had already attracted a large number of book lovers, including school and college students, said E.N. Nandakumar, president of the book festival and executive member of the Board of Trustees of the National Book Trust.

Poet Sreekumaran Thampi inaugurated the festival in the presence of academic M.K. Sanoo, who is also the chairman of the book festival and other dignitaries.

The festival is divided into several sessions, taking place over 10 days and includes book discussions, a session on poetry, presentation of various awards and a day for children’s literature. A children’s festival on Saturday saw a lively interaction between youngsters and eminent personalities.

Some of the highlights of the festival include the presentation of the Leela Menon Award for Media, K. Radhakrishnan Award, and the Balamani Amma Prize. A session on environment will be a highlight of the festival on Tuesday.

Kathaprasangam, an art form that has successfully waged a war for its survival in the midst of new modes of mass entertainment, will get a special session on Monday. The art form, in its 100th year, will be expounded in a panel discussion in which leading artists Edakochi Salimkumar, Suraj Sathyan and Alleppey Ramanan will participate. ‘A Colombian Miracle’, a Kathaprasangam, would be performed by Ardra Maria Jaison, said the organisers.

Eminent Kannada writer H. S. Shivaprakash will inaugurate the Kochi Literature Festival 2023 on Wednesday. The day will begin with readings and discussions on Konkani literature.

