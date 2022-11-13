Kochi hoteliers seek time to install waste management systems, nod to release water into drains

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoteliers in the city have moved the Kochi Corporation seeking time to install oil-water separator units and sewage treatment facilities and permission to discharge water without solid waste and oil into drains till the facilities are installed.

The move comes in the wake of the city administration serving notices on a few eateries on M.G. Road and nearby areas. The units were asked to get their act together or down shutters. Earlier, the civic body had closed down five hotels found releasing untreated water and food waste into drains. An inspection by the Corporation found that many drains on M.G. Road were clogged by food waste, which had got consolidated in the drain and blocked the flow of water. The flooding on M.G. Road had invited the attention of the Kerala High Court, which had asked the civic body to explain the steps taken to address the issue.

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) district president T. J. Manoharan said it was meaningless to blame hotels for the flooding on M.G. Road. Most city hotels do not have the means and space to install sewage disposal systems and oil separators. The hoteliers needed time to install the facility, he said. Besides hotels, a large number of business establishments including shopping malls, cinema halls, workshops, apartment complexes and hospitals are located on M.G. Road and most of them discharge waste water directly into the drains. Some street vendors even dump their garbage directly into the drains. However, the Corporation had spared them, he added.

In its representation to the civic authorities, KHRA vice president Azees Moosa and district secretary K.T. Rahim said the waterlogging occurred due to the failure of the civic body to clean drains at regular intervals. Cables and pipes laid along the drains should be removed to ensure free flow of floodwater, they demanded.

Health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf said the hoteliers would be given time to install waste management facilities. Action would be taken against those found discharging waste, he said.