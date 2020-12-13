Kochi hoteliers call for permanent system to monitor meat prices

‘Price of chicken goes up without any relation to supply levels’

Hotel and restaurant owners in Kochi have called for a permanent system to monitor the price of meat, especially chicken, in the wake of what they called were “big swings” in price levels that did not actually reflect the market situation.

“The price of chicken goes up without any relation to supply levels or rise in cost of production,” said Azeez Moosa, president of the Ernakulam district unit of Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association.

There was no fixed rate for the meat but the price appeared to be fixed arbitrarily, he said as he called on the authorities to intervene and to set up a permanent system to monitor the market price levels.

A restaurant owner in the city, Sunesh Bhasi, said there was currently no mechanism to monitor the price levels and most restaurant owners were led by the market rates. Sometimes the rate went up, making it difficult to get a profit out of serving some dishes, he said.

Hoteliers also pointed out that the end of the year generally saw a slackening in demand for meat as the Mandalam and Lenten season set in. However, this year has been an exception with the price of meat ruling high.

Mr. Azeez said the price of chicken went up during the festival season even if there was no shortage of birds and without any reasonable rise in production cost. The price tends to cool after the festivals. He pointed out that the price of chicken would move up ahead of Christmas as demand tended to go up.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners and hoteliers in Kochi are pinning their hopes on a new delivery app, ‘REZOY’, that is now being used on a pilot basis by around 200 outlets in the city. “The trial run has been quite a success and we are satisfied with the results,” said Mr. Azeez. He added that the delivery app would be extended to all the restaurants and eateries before the year-end.

The hoteliers have complained that mainstream delivery companies charged too much commission from hoteliers. It was difficult to turn in a profit with home deliveries, said Mr. Azeez and expressed optimism that the new app would cut down on commission, which would be just about 10%.