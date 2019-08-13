Kochi hosts Australia tourism show

With India being its fastest growing inbound-tourism market, Tourism Australia hosted the 17th edition of Australia Marketplace India in Kochi from August 8 to 11.

The four-day B2B event saw 77 tourism stakeholders from Australia showcase their products to 95 Indian travel companies spread over 10 cities.

Speaking to the media, Brent Anderson, Regional GM (South and South East Asia) of Tourism Australia, said there has been a double-digit increase in arrival of Indian tourists to his country each year, during the past five years.

A total of 3.67 lakh Indians visited Australia in the past year and spent approximately ₹8,300 crore. Of this, 17,000 were Keralites. Visa applications can be lodged online. The average time taken for an online visitor visa is 15 days, while it is eight days for a business visa.

“The aim is to increase the number of Indian visitors to 5 lakh by 2021 and 1 million by 2025. Indians will be among the top five nationalities who arrive, by 2021. Already 90,000 Indians study in Australia, while 7 lakh live there. The country has much to offer for people from different age groups, from culture, museums and theatre to wildlife and sports,” he said.

Aboriginal experiences

Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf of Tourism Australia, said the country caters to tourists having different budgets. It also ranks high on safety and security, has four of the top 10 globally-livable cities and, above all, has clean air.

Indian driving licence is accepted and people can self-drive vehicles too. Tourism products are sustainable, with emphasis on recycling water and curbs on plastic. The ultimate aim is to lessen carbon footprint, Mr. Kashikar said.

Among those marketing aboriginal experiences in the B2B was Karen Fitzgerald. “One can experience tourism beyond cities, including by spending time with members of the local community,” he said.