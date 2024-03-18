ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi hospital’s health initiative for mothers launched

March 18, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

‘Ammaykkou Karuthal’ to offer free diagnosis for 5,000 mothers and free surgery for 500 mothers.

The Hindu Bureau

VPS Lakeshore has introduced ‘Ammaykkou Karuthal’ health initiative, tailored for mothers, offering free diagnosis for 5,000 mothers and free surgery for 500 mothers. The State-level health scheme  aims to provide complimentary diagnosis to 5,000 mothers and free surgical procedures to 500 mothers.

P. Rajeeve, Minister of Industries, inaugurated the function.

S.K. Abdulla., Managing Director, VPS Lakeshore, Dr. Chitratara, Head of Gynec Oncology, K. Babu, MLA, Marad Municipal Chairman Anthony Ashaparampil, Maradu Municipal Councilors P.S. Chandrakaladharan and Aneesh Unni, Dr. Smita Joy, Dr. Karthi and R Muraleedharan spoke.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasargod will be covered under the programme.

