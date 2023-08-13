Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City direct flight launched

August 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Direct flights between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, by VIETJET was inaugurated here on Saturday, marking a major milestone for Cochin International Airport. The new direct service to Vietnam brings up the total number of direct flights linking Kochi and South East Asia cities to 45.

Jay L. Lingeswara, vice-president, commercial, VIETJET, launched the inaugural ceremony. He expressed gratitude for the positive response from passengers of both nations. “The inaugural flights on this momentous day operated at full capacity. This signifies the growing demand for direct connectivity between Kochi and Vietnam. I am optimistic about expanding this connectivity by introducing additional flights from other Vietnam cities to the Kochi route, fostering stronger ties and facilitating seamless travel,” Mr. Lingeswara was cited as saying by CIAL here on Sunday.

Manu G., airport director, CIAL, presented the first boarding pass. The event was also attended by CIAL officials Joseph Peter, general manager, commercial; P.S. Jayan, assistant general manager, corporate communications and Girish Kumar, chairman, AOCC.

The direct flight service, VJ1811, will operate four days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 hours (local time), the flight is scheduled to arrive at Kochi airport at 22:50 hours (local time). The return flight, VJ1812, will depart from Kochi at 23:50 (local time) hours and reach Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 hours (local time), the CIAL communication added.

In 2022-23, CIAL handled 89.82 lakh passengers. With an ambitious projection to exceed the milestone of one crore passengers in the current financial year, CIAL continues to maintain its position as the third-highest in the country for international passenger traffic.

The partnership between CIAL and VIETJET is an ever evolving one and celebraties shared goals in providing seamless, convenient and reliable air travel, the communication claimed.

