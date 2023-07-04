Heavy rain, strong winds make life miserable in coastal, low-lying areas in Ernakulam

July 04, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed various parts of Ernakulam on Tuesday as people living in coastal areas and low-lying regions bore the brunt of the weather situation.

Damage to property was reported from various taluks including Muvattupuzha, Kanayannur, Kochi, Kothamangalam and Paravur. The coastal areas of Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Kannamaly and a section of Chellanam experienced flooding after sea water inundated several houses.

Within the city limits, the KSRTC bus station and its premises were flooded amidst heavy downpour in the morning. Commuters had a tough time as they had to wade through the dirty water. Passengers and KSRTC employees complained that the flood situation in the area remained the same despite tall claims by the authorities that steps had been taken to avoid the situation.

Strong winds accompanying the rain resulted in trees getting uprooted in various areas. It took nearly five hours of hard work by personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services to remove a tree that uprooted near the S.N. Junction at Palarivattom. Two bike riders were injured in the incident. A house near Thevara ferry was destroyed after a tree fell over it. A major accident was averted on the Muvattupuzha District and Sessions Court premises after a nearby wall caved in and fell on a car. Nobody was inside the car at the time of the accident.

Sea fury

The coastal communities in Veliyatham parambu near Nayarambalam faced the fury of the sea as water entered several houses in the morning. Local residents blamed the district administration and elected representatives for not taking adequate steps to check sea erosion. They also refused to move to relief camps as a mark of protest. The situation was no different at Kannamaly and some of the wards in Chellanam.

Several houses in Kannamaly North, Cheriyakadavu, Companypadi, Kattiparambu and Andikadavu were inundated. Representatives of V4Kochi and Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi alleged that sea intrusion was severe in areas outside the stretch where seawall was constructed using tetrapods. Elected members of the affected wards in Chellanam said that their longstanding demand for setting up proper geo bags and seawall remained neglected.

The district administration said that necessary directions had been issued to local bodies to open camps in affected areas. Secretaries of local bodies have also been told to remove ‘dangerous’ trees, especially in educational institutions and along the roads to prevent accidents.

Miraculous escape

A motorcyclist had a miraculous escape after he marginally evaded an uprooted tree that fell on the national highway at Panangad in Ernakulam on Tuesday around 12.30 p.m.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the motorcyclist’s decision to stop the vehicle in the nick of the time saved him as the branches hit the road on either side of him.

“It was indeed a miraculous escape since the tree was huge with fully grown branches. In fact, his motorcycle was intact and didn’t overturn despite ending up between two branches.”Aroor fire station official

The motorcyclist was headed in the direction of Aroor when the tree collapsed. It took the fire fighters around 45 minutes to cut the tree and remove it from the road during which time the traffic was restricted through the other track.

Fire force officials said that not less than five trees had fallen in Panangad area since the monsoon intensified. Traffic along the MC Road was also hit after a tree fell at Mattoor in Kalady.

Emergency operation centres

The Ernakulam district administration has activated emergency operation centres at the district and taluk levels to remain alert in view of the continuing heavy rain and strong winds.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said that the centres would remain active in view of the orange alert on July 4 and 5. Tahsildars will be in-charge of the disaster relief operations and Deputy Collectors will coordinate them.

Owners of private land will be held responsible if they fail to remove trees posing danger to people. Local bodies should ensure that such trees are axed by owners. Such trees located on roads owned by local bodies and the Public Works department have to be removed without delay, he said. The Motor Vehicles department should ensure the safety of vehicles transporting students.

Mining and quarrying activities have been banned in the district till further orders in view of the rain situation. Disaster Management Cells have been activated in 58 schools in the district under the leadership of the district panchayat.

Rural police open monsoon control room

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday started a monsoon control room at their headquarters in Aluva.

The control room will function round-the-clock and will coordinate with police stations to meet any emergency, said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

An emergency response team has been formed at the headquarters and also in police stations to meet potential flooding. A list of vulnerable locations based on past record and potential rehabilitation locations has been drawn up in association with local bodies. Equipment like emergency light, pump set, torch, and life jacket have also been kept ready.

The police have also issued an advisory against taking selfies alongside waterbodies, venturing into waterbodies, driving along wet roads, and theft taking advantage of adverse weather conditions. Mr. Kumar said that stern action would be taken against those engaged in rumour mongering in connection with rain.

Control room no: 94979-80500