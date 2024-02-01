Kochi Hackathon 2024 from February 3

February 01, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Hackathon, scheduled for February 3 and 4, here is designed to unite India’s brightest tech minds, including students, entrepreneurs and coding enthusiasts. This year’s focus is on financial technology. During the 36-hour coding marathon, participants will be evaluated by expert panels in a competitive yet collaborative setting. The most innovative solution will be awarded a grand prize of ₹1 lakh. The event’s logo was revealed by Brian Hurley, CEO of Vaspin. The Kochi Hackathon is aimed at inculcating a culture of innovation, problem-solving and product development among the youth thereby fostering a creative tech community. Netstratum Technologies is the title sponsor of the event. Reach out to the event’s official website for more information (https://kochihackathon.com).