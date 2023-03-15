HamberMenu
Kochi gives standing ovation to firefighters, volunteers

March 15, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Devan Ramachandran shakes hands with a fire force official who sustained injuries during firefighting at Brahmapuram, at an event in Kochi on Wednesday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran shakes hands with a fire force official who sustained injuries during firefighting at Brahmapuram, at an event in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The city gave a standing ovation to Fire and Rescue Services personnel and civil defence volunteers who toiled it out for 12 days to extinguish the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

In his address, Devan Ramachandran, judge of the Kerala High Court, lauded the role of firefighters and volunteers in saving the city from a crisis.

City residents owed their lives to the team members who worked under extreme conditions for dousing the fire. The image of the team members carrying their team leader on their shoulders after successfully controlling the blaze reflected the sentiments of the city, he said.

A child presents flowers to Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a felicitation event in Kochi on Wednesday.

A child presents flowers to Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a felicitation event in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Children from various city schools presented ‘Thank You’ notes and flowers to the firefighters. Justice Ramachandran presented a memento to J.S. Sujithkumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam.

B. Sandhya, Director General, Fire and Rescue Services department, presented Anu Chandrasekhar, Divisional Warden of Civil Defence Volunteers, with a memento.

Dr. Srinivasa Kamath of the Indian Medical Association and Dr. Jinshed of the Ayurveda Medical Association of India handed over documents to the rescue workers on the conduct of a free medical camp.

Special masks for firefighters were also presented on the occasion. Documents for free medical check-ups were handed over to the firefighters who participated in the operation.

S. Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group, which organised the event, presided.

S.A.S. Nawaz, Secretary, Regional Sports Centre; N.S.K. Umesh, District Collector; K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief; Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Association’s Apex Council; Shirley Chacko, and Thrikkakara Station Officer K.N. Satheesan spoke.

