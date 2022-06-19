Kochi gearing up to meet monsoon challenges

Emergency squads to be formed in six zones of the Kochi Corporation

The civic administration is gearing up to meet the monsoon challenges as the rains are expected to return to the city shortly.

Emergency squads will be formed in all the six zones of the Kochi Corporation. The squads will have two overseers each besides officials from the Health department. The squads will attend to emergency situations of flooding and waterlogging in the city. An assistant engineer would be in charge of a squad, said a senior civic official.

The petti and para, an indigenously developed mechanism to pump out water , facilities at KSRTC bus stand areas and Yathra auditorium have been made operational. Pumps will be operated at Judges Avenue, Kalabhavan Road, Panampilly Nagar and Chettichira areas to push out floodwaters from city streets to the backwaters. Preparations had also been made to hire more pumps in case of heavy rain and resultant flooding, said the official.

Two powerful pumps, one of 80 HP and another one of 30 HP, will be there at the KSRTC bus stand area, one of the city areas that gets inundated during the monsoon months. A 50-HP pump will be used at the Yathra auditorium area. The blocks in the roads and drains in the M.G. Road area had been cleared, the official said.

However, the delay in completing the reconstruction of the Mullassery canal that passes through the area may affect flooding in many parts of the city, including the KSRTC area. The work had to be stopped due the intermittent showers and the delay in getting the water supply and sewage lines removed from the canal.

Meanwhile, the civic official said the desilting work of the major canals that run through the city would be over by June-end. The work on Valiyathodu in Fort Kochi, Rameswaram Kalvathi canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, and Koithara canal are in the final stages. The cleaning and desilting works of minor canals in the 74 divisions of the civic body were almost over, said the official.