Kochi firm to make new tech COVID-29 test kits

KOCHI

10 November 2020 23:07 IST

Agappe Diagnostics, a Kochi-based company, will soon make 10 lakh RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification) based test kits of reagents and supportive equipment available for COVID-19 confirmatory testing.

A release from the company said that it would be the first to roll out RT-LAMP technology-based tests in the country. Commercial production of the equipment and reagent was launched on Tuesday.

The company has received ICMR validation for the tests with specificity of 100% and sensitivity of 98.7%. The tests can give results within 10 minutes and test kits are compact and easy to handle, the release said. Production of the equipment and reagent has begun at two plants near Kochi.

