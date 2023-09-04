ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi firm supplied systems for Chandrayaan’s launch vehicle

September 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

SFO Technologies, the flagship company of NeST Group, had contributed to the development of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 that landed near the south pole of the Moon on August 23.

The LVM3-M4 vehicle carried onboard nine critical RF packages developed by the firm, which included six tele-command receivers, two S-band transmitters and one C-band transponder in active mode, according to a release issued here.

The packages provided the ground station with real time decision-making data during the flight. RF systems were strategic and mission critical onboard packages for tracking, telemetry and tele-command for real time flight applications, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US