Kochi firm supplied systems for Chandrayaan’s launch vehicle

September 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

SFO Technologies, the flagship company of NeST Group, had contributed to the development of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 that landed near the south pole of the Moon on August 23.

The LVM3-M4 vehicle carried onboard nine critical RF packages developed by the firm, which included six tele-command receivers, two S-band transmitters and one C-band transponder in active mode, according to a release issued here.

The packages provided the ground station with real time decision-making data during the flight. RF systems were strategic and mission critical onboard packages for tracking, telemetry and tele-command for real time flight applications, it said.

