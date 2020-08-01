Kochi firm develops rapid antibody kit for COVID test

A Kalamassery-based medical diagnostic company has come up with a rapid antibody test kit for COVID-19 detection that could throw up the result in about 15 minutes.
Ubio Biotechnology Systems Private Limited, operating out of Kinfra Park at Kalamassery, has started manufacturing the kit, which is basically a strip with three separate lines C, 1 & 2; C denoting control line and two test lines 1 and 2 denoting Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and Immunoglobulin M (IgM) respectively.
For any test to be considered valid, the C line should always appear, failing which the device should be considered faulty.
“This test is most effective when conducted 10 days post-infection, as it takes almost eight to 10 days for antibodies to develop in case of COVID-19. Hence, the accuracy of the test, which is just 20-30% before 10 days jumps to 96% after that. Conversely, the ability of rapid antigen tests to detect positive cases decline after 10-12 days post infection, as the viral load decreases,” said Bishor Ibrahim, CEO of the company. The kit, which costs around ₹700 a piece, is already in use in hospitals and laboratories in the State.
