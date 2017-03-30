Kochi falls in Plan fund utilisation rankings

KOCHI: With just a few more hours left for the current fiscal to end, Kochi Corporation has slipped to the fourth position among the six corporations in the State in Plan fund utilisation.

Plan fund is the monitory assistance provided by the State government to local bodies, and its utilisation is of significance as the financial aid for the next fiscal will be proportional to the money spent in the current year. Any fall in spending will reflect in the allocation in the following year.

As on Thursday, Kochi Corporation could spend only 43.10% of the allocation of ₹9,321.76 lakh. The spending was to the tune of ₹4,018.12 lakh. Though the civic body, which had trailed in the fifth position in the early days of the month, moved up the ladder, it could not maintain the momentum. Other local bodies put in a worthy performance.

While Kannur topped the list, spending more than half the sum allotted, it was closely flowed by Thiruvananthapuram. While the former utilised 53.65% of the Plan fund, the capital city corporation utilised 45.16%.

Kollam Corporation, which stood in the third position, spent 43.39% of the allotted money.

Thrissur and Kozhikode corporations shared space with Kochi. While Thrissur used 41.24% of the fund, Kozhikode could utilise only 39.56%, ending up in the last position.

Though the Kochi Corporation authorities blamed the frequent transfer of key officials and changes in government guidelines for implementing projects as reasons for the poor spending, those in the Local Self Government Department refused to buy the argument. “The negative factors, as pointed out by the civic administrators of Kochi, are equally applicable to other corporations,” pointed out a senior functionary of the department.