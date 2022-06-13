2 lakh visit Kodanad ecotourism centre
A total of 2 lakh people visited the Abhayaranyam Eco Tourism Centre in Kodanad during the past 16 months despite pandemic curbs, bringing in ₹55 lakh as revenue.
The visitors included 25,000 children and many foreigners. The main attractions on the five-acre premises, which comes under the Department of Forest, are elephants, deer, a butterfly park, a medicinal plants garden, a waterfront walkway, tree houses and a children’s park.
The entry fee for adults is ₹30, ₹20 for children and ₹250 for foreign nationals. It remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located 13 km from Perumbavoor, from where there are bus services. Monday is holiday.
