Kochi drugs case: 3 more arrested

The Kochi City police on Friday arrested three more accused in connection with the seizure of 21 grams of premium recreational drugs from two college students from a rented room in Edappally more than seven months back.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Yasin, 20, of Koovappady; Jophin Varghese, 19, of Palarivattom; and Aftab Liyaqat, 20, of Edathalla. So far, eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

The police said that a gang of four, including Muhammed Shifas, 20, of Aluva, who was arrested on Thursday, had taken a room adjoining the building from which the youngsters were arrested with the drug. The gang had allegedly taken the room for the purpose of selling drugs to college students and absconded as soon as the youngsters were arrested.

The police had also arrested a Nigerian from whom the drug was sourced for ₹40,000, paid by Shifas. The foreigner also has similar cases against him in Goa, added the police.

Ahammad Yasin and Muhammad Shahad, youngsters from Aluva, were picked up in a police raid on March 2. During their custodial interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to have bought the drug for Shifas, for which they had gone to Bengaluru in a rented car on February 27.

There they allegedly met their friend Muhammed Riyas, also from Aluva, who was a student there and stayed in his room. Riyas surrendered before the court on October 7. It was his custodial interrogation that led to the arrest of the Nigerian.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare had formed a team under Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K.M. Gigimon to probe the case. A team led by inspector A. Ananthalal, sub inspectors Bibin and Josy, and assistant sub inspectors Anil Kumar and Madhu made the arrest.