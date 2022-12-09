Kochi Design Week to offer novel solutions to real-life challenges

December 09, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

Street Woofers Challenge is one of the seven challenges to be thrown at contestants at Kochi Design Week (KDW), which will be held at Bolgatty for two days from December 16.

The contest to be organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) seeks path-breaking solutions to social and real-life problems like efficient disposal of domestic waste, fighting street dog menace, and tackling malnutrition among school students. The idea is to trigger innovations that ease life. The challenges will be decided in collaboration with the Kochi Corporation.

Among the challenges will be smart waste bins, which are more functional and attractive and facilitate easy segregation of waste; addressing malnutrition issues and offering nutritional and more balanced lunch at school thus attracting underprivileged kids to the school, and a futuristic bus shelter design.

Cow shelter design to improve conditions for cows and the overall functionality of the shelter will be another interesting challenge. Ideas will also be sought for converting village libraries into activity centres by exploring new ways to engage the local community and attracting more youth and public to libraries thus bridging the gap between villagers and their access to knowledge. The design should be sustainable and easily replicable across the State. A solution to address accessibility issues thus making living places more accessible will be another challenge.

KDW will be the first-of-its-kind event that will bring together architects, interior designers, decision-makers, and builders. An exclusive ‘design island’ has been set up for KDW to turn it into a high-profile international event.

KDW has also partnered with national and international industry bodies like World Design Organisation, World Design Council, and Interaction Design Association and national bodies like Indian Institute of Architects, Institute of Indian Interior Designers, and The Indus Entrepreneurs.

Those interested can participate in the challenge through the website https://bit.ly/SDC_kdw. The last date to apply is December 14.