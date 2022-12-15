Kochi Design Week from December 16

December 15, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Design Week -2022 logo

The two-day Kochi Design Week (KDW) will begin on Friday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the summit that aims at providing first-hand knowledge about international-level models and trends in the emerging field. 

Hosted by the Kerala Startup Mission at Bolgatty Island, the summit will bring together innovators from across the globe to disrupt, imagine, ideate, innovate and design for a better tomorrow. Law and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, and World Design Council Chair Paula Gazzard will address the opening session. 

KDW-3 will feature panel discussions and talks on 21 subjects including cognitive processes in design, opportunities for Kerala, and design for larger change. About 50 speakers will talk over the next two days.  

Overall, the two days will see around 50 speakers. KDW-3 will be open to the public from evenings on both days. There will be entertainment programmes and a design fair. 

