ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi cyber police arrest two on charges of making pirated copies of films

Updated - October 12, 2024 03:30 pm IST - KOCHI:

The cyber police also shut down the operations of their website onetamilmv

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only.

The Kochi city cyber police on Friday (October 11, 2024) arrested two persons on charge of creating pirated copies of latest films, including the Malayalam film ARM starring Tovino Thomas and Vettaiyan starring Rajnikanth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were identified as Praveen Kumar (30) and Kumareshan (29); both hailing from Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu. They were arrested in Bengaluru and since then brought to Kochi.

The cyber police also shut down the operations of their website onetamilmv. They allegedly created the pirated copy of ARM from a theatre in Coimbatore and Vettaiyan at a theatre in Bengaluru. “They used to shoot the films using mobile phones by booking seats in the middle rows,” the police said.

According to the police, the accused operated in a well-planned manner and uploaded the newly released films in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada to their website. The accused followed a revenue model of making money from advertisements on the website. Investigation was under way to identify more persons connected to the racket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The arrested have been booked with non-bailable charges under the relevant provisions of the Copyright Act and the Cinematograph Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US