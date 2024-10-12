GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi cyber police arrest two on charges of making pirated copies of films

The cyber police also shut down the operations of their website onetamilmv

Updated - October 12, 2024 03:30 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only.

The Kochi city cyber police on Friday (October 11, 2024) arrested two persons on charge of creating pirated copies of latest films, including the Malayalam film ARM starring Tovino Thomas and Vettaiyan starring Rajnikanth.

The arrested were identified as Praveen Kumar (30) and Kumareshan (29); both hailing from Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu. They were arrested in Bengaluru and since then brought to Kochi.

The cyber police also shut down the operations of their website onetamilmv. They allegedly created the pirated copy of ARM from a theatre in Coimbatore and Vettaiyan at a theatre in Bengaluru. “They used to shoot the films using mobile phones by booking seats in the middle rows,” the police said.

According to the police, the accused operated in a well-planned manner and uploaded the newly released films in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada to their website. The accused followed a revenue model of making money from advertisements on the website. Investigation was under way to identify more persons connected to the racket.

The arrested have been booked with non-bailable charges under the relevant provisions of the Copyright Act and the Cinematograph Act.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:00 pm IST

