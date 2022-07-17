Kochi Corporation’s She Lodge to be ready for Onam

Mayor’s social media post generates huge response

She Lodge, the short-stay facility of the Kochi Corporation for women who reach the city. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Kochi Corporation was flooded with calls for the last two days from women seeking information on She Lodge, the all-women boarding facility set up by the civic body.

It was a Facebook post by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar on the review meeting on She Lodge that generated tremendous response from women.

The facility is likely to be launched during Onam. The civic body has spent ₹4.80 crore for setting up the facility at its building located near the Ernakulam Town railway station.

There will be around 85 rooms available for women. While 60% of the rooms would be reserved for those willing to take them on rent on a monthly basis, the rest of the rooms would be set apart on a daily rent basis for women who reached Kochi for various needs, said P.R. Renish, development standing committee chairperson.

The civic body plans to offer the rooms at affordable rates, and the room tariff and other details will be finalised after discussions in the Corporation Council.

The overwhelming response and queries on the facility following the Facebook post was an indication of the interest the project had generated among the public, said Mr. Renish. The food for the occupants will be provided by Kudumbashree units. The lodging facility would be run exclusively by women, he said.

The Kochi Corporation plans to identify an agency to run the facility professionally. A few proposals had come up before the civic body and the Corporation Council would take a decision shortly, said Mr. Renish. Some finishing touches to the building were pending and it would be completed in the coming weeks, he added.