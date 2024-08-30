Kochi Corporation’s sanitary waste incinerator unit to become operational in September

A three-tonne capacity sanitary waste incinerator unit of the Kochi Corporation will become operational in September.

The civic body had earlier entrusted the Regional Agro-Industrial Development Co-operative, Kannur, with the task of setting up the unit at its waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

At present, sanitary waste collected from various parts of the city is being processed at a facility at Ambalamedu.

“The collection and processing of sanitary waste, including diapers and sanitary pads, are far from satisfactory. Several complaints regarding management of waste are reaching the civic authority. The situation will improve once the Corporation sets up its own facility,” hoped T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee.

The civic body has engaged two agencies for collection and transportation of waste to Ambalamedu. The agencies collect waste at the rate of ₹13 a kg from the public. Each month, the Corporation spends around ₹25 lakh as fee for collection, transportation and processing of waste. The civic body would save a considerable amount of money once its own facility became operational, he said. The Corporation would be able to recover the money it spent on the project within a short span of time, he hoped.

Recently, the civic body had purchased four vehicles for transporting sanitary refuse. It would add four more vehicles to its fleet shortly, Mr. Ashraf said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is going ahead with its plan to set up sanitary napkin incinerators in all public schools, colleges, and government offices. It has set up 27 such units in select schools and offices. Another set of 26 units will be installed in various institutions shortly. The Corporation had set apart ₹50 lakh from its annual plan fund for the project.

