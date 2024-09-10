Kochi Corporation’s modern abattoir project lying in cold storage

Uncertainty looms large over the proposed modern abattoir project of the Kochi Corporation at Kaloor.

The civic body had been toying with the idea of setting up a modern abattoir in Kochi for long after the existing one had to be shut down following pollution issues. The dumping of untreated waste from the abattoir to the nearby canal had invited the wrath of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, which ordered the closure of the plant.

As the unauthorised slaughter of animals posed serious health issues, the civic body roped in a private contractor to improve the conditions of the plant and to secure clearance for running the plant. The contractor made the improvements at his own expense as specified by the Board, said T. K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

The abattoir is currently run by the contractor himself on a temporary basis. The permission for running the plant is renewed every three months with an increase in the fee payable to him. It has been one year since the plant is being managed on an ad hoc basis. Only a new plant could save the situation, he said.

The attempts of the civic body to set up the plant go back to nearly seven years. Despite its best efforts, the project was yet to become a reality, he said.

Though the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board had approved a ₹14.29-crore project for Kochi along with 11 other civic bodies, the project is yet to begin. IMPACT Kerala, the Special Purpose Vehicle under the Local Self-Government department, has been assigned the task of taking the project forward, said Mr. Ashraf.

A meeting of the Kochi Corporation council to be held this week will consider a proposal for renewing the contract for running the plant.

Officials of IMPACT Kerala were not available for comments.

