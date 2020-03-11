Kochi Corporation’s failure to keep road repair deadline annoys Kerala High Court

KOCHI

11 March 2020

Civic body says government is not giving sufficient funds

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Kochi Corporation to repair the roads in the city within the deadline set by the government.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that it was assured that the repair of the roads would be completed by January 31. But the roads were still in bad shape.

Counsel for the Corporation submitted that lack of funds had affected the road repair works. The government was not providing sufficient funds for the works, he alleged.

The Executive Engineer and four assistant executive engineers of the Corporation informed the court that only a Plan fund of ₹18 crore was available with the Corporation to carry out repair works.

The Corporation did not have its own funds even as it needed ₹54 crore for the works. As result of the financial crunch, they were not able to complete the repair works in time. Besides, it did not have any contingency fund. The contractors did not come forward to take up the works as the Corporation owed them arrears.

The court pointed out that the condition of the footpaths in the city was pathetic. In fact, there had been no footpath from Kaloor to Kacherippady junction. The footpath on the Kaloor-Elamakkara road at Kaloor junction had been converted into an autorikshaw stand, it pointed out.

The government pleader submitted that the Corporation had not made any request for additional funds from the government. A project was being planned to improve the footpaths.

The amicus curiae in the case submitted that the Corporation should set up a contingency fund as otherwise it would not be able to undertake immediate repair works of roads.