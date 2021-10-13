Kochi Corporation’s eatery to offer more services

Kochi

13 October 2021 18:37 IST

Civic body to mobilise funds for sustainable management of project

The Kochi Corporation plans to widen the service of its popular eatery, Samridhi@Kochi, from where one can have a noon meal at an amount as low as ₹10.

During the first five days of its operations, the eatery offered food to 10,350 persons. The project, which aims to create a hunger-free city, is being implemented without spending money from the coffers of the civic body. The subsidy offered by the State Government, contributions from individuals and Corporate Social Responsibility funds of various agencies are utilised for the project, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Besides offering meal for the needy at ₹10, the project provides employment to women of Kudumbashree self-help group. “The workers need to be paid a respectable salary. The corporation has created a separate bank account for mobilising funds for the sustainable management of the project,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Contributions can be made to the account number 11530200024910 with the Federal Bank, Ernakulam South. The IFSC code of the account is FDRL0001153 and the name of the dedicated account is Samridhi @ Kochi.

Compensation

The civic body hopes to widen the activities of the eatery in one month, he said.

The corporation will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of Dhanpal Nayik, who died in an accident while engaged in the work of a drain at Kaloor. The civic body will also foot the medical expenses of the two other workers who were seriously injured in the accident besides providing them monitory compensation. Bankaru Swami, who was seriously hurt, will be provided a compensation of ₹2 lakh and Shivaji Nayik, another worker, ₹1 lakh, the Mayor said.