Kochi Corporation’s black soldier fly waste management project gathers pace

October 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

The black soldier fly project to manage food waste on the Brahmapuram campus of the Kochi Corporation will be up in a month, if the work on the two plants is completed on time, according to the civic authorities.

The work on the two plants that were awarded to two firms has started. The agencies that won the bid for setting up the plants would have to secure all the statutory clearances including the one from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, said T. K. Ashraf, the chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

The civic body had a few weeks ago signed contracts with two firms for setting up the plants after the Kochi Corporation council cleared the projects. The civic body will not incur any cost for setting up the plants. However, the firms need to be paid ₹2,500 a tonne as processing fee, according to the civic authorities.

Each company has been asked to process 50 tonnes of food waste a day. The civic body has allotted land on its Brahmapuram campus for the plants. The firms need to set up the plants and run them at their own expense. It is estimated that around 100 tonnes of food waste reach the campus a day.

The larvae of the flies feed on food waste and each larvae would feed on around 200g of waste a day, according to the civic authorities.

The civic authorities claimed that the black soldier fly project was an eco-friendly one and would not leave an impact on humans.

The city cannot leave the waste unattended till the compressed biogas plant proposed by the BPCL-Kochi Refinery becomes operational. So the civic body looked for cost-effective and alternative methods for processing food waste, said the civic authorities.

The twin plants are expected to go full steam by early next year.

