Kochi Corporation’s authority over waste management bypassed: Mayor

Kochi

09 November 2020 01:23 IST

Major projects like waste-to-energy plant handed over to other agencies, says Jain

Waste disposal is the local body’s mandate, but the State government has, through Government Orders, been bypassing this authority of the Kochi Corporation over waste management, Mayor Soumini Jain has said.

“The waste-to-energy plant could have been a feasible solution to the problems at Brahmapuram. But at the last moment, without the corporation’s participation, the government decided to hand it over to another agency, which will now require more government-level permits. We are anxious about how long such a plant will take to materialise,” she said.

P.K. Velayudhan, president of the LDF-ruled Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, said the Kochi Corporation had five years to deal with the problems at Brahmapuram but lacked the will to do much about the site that has been plaguing residents in the area for years. “When a waste-to-energy plant will be set up is unclear, and how useful it might be is also uncertain,” he added.

A composting facility for biodegradable waste is only partially functioning at Brahmapuram. A decision was taken towards the end of the council’s term to set up a new shed and machinery for compositing. “It was delayed since questions were raised about whether we need this new facility when a waste-to-energy plant is anyway in the offing,” the Mayor said.

The task of laying roads at the dumping yard was also handed over to the District Collector by a Government Order a few months ago, the Mayor said. “While ₹1.30 crore was set aside by the corporation to lay roads, the Opposition refused to allow the agenda to be passed when the matter was brought to the council, prolonging it needlessly,” she added.

Biomining of legacy waste at the site has also been tendered by the government now, she said, adding that the government had authorised another agency to determine the quality and quantity of waste at the site.

On the recurrent fires at the site, the Mayor said she suspected it was not just a change in weather that was causing fires. “I had asked for a Vigilance inquiry into the matter, but no Government Order has been issued to this effect,” Ms. Jain said.