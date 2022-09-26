Kochi Corporation’s abattoir at Kaloor closed down

ADVERTISEMENT

The abattoir of the Kochi Corporation at Kaloor was closed down on Monday with an official of the Revenue wing of the civic body locking down the facility.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had repeatedly asked the Corporation to close down the abattoir following its alleged failure to take steps to check pollution caused by the unit.

Also Read Uncertainty continues over abattoirs in Kochi

The Board had served notices on the civic body in August 2021 and January this year following complaints of waste from the slaughterhouse reaching the Thevara-Perandoor Canal. The agency had also sent a show-cause notice to the Corporation Secretary to start proceedings against the official for failure to comply with its directive to shut down the abattoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the unit being closed down, the civic authorities are considering the introduction of rectification methods suggested by the PCB, including collection and transportation of waste from the unit to the treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The authorities hope that the introduction of such measures will help secure clearance to resume operations at Kaloor.

Earlier, the Corporation had held discussions with Meat Products of India to make available its abattoir till an alternative arrangement was made.