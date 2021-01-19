Kochi Corporation will encourage decentralised waste management, says Mayor

‘Repair work on roads, pavements to be completed by March’

Mayor M. Anilkumar has said that the Kochi Corporation will encourage decentralised waste management and focus on managing waste at the source to reduce its volume.

The waste management facility at Brahmapuram would be inspected soon, he said. The Mayor said he hoped to make the city a “clean, green and healthy” one.

Mr. Anilkumar added that repair work on roads and pavements would be completed by March. Help would be sought from the police, and educational and religious institutions to maintain the roads that the corporation would repair and beautify.

On the e-governance project, the Mayor said that the cooperation of Tata Consultancy Services, which had developed some modules for the scheme, would be necessary to take the project forward. Efforts are being made to set up a meeting with representatives of TCS and Information Kerala Mission (IKM) to resolve the matter.

A few issues with the existing plan for the new Corporation office meant that only 50 people could be seated in the council hall, which should be able to seat at least 125 people, he said. The site would be inspected soon, he said at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Ernakulam Press Club recently.

The Corporation did not have a register recording its assets, said the Mayor. Such a register will be put together soon. Besides, delay in producing records before various courts had resulted in the Corporation losing some cases, he said. A liaison officer would be appointed with the council’s approval to deal with the issue, he added.