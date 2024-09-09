Kochi Corporation urged to redevelop Vypeen ro-ro ferry jetty

The Kochi Corporation must take steps to redevelop the roll on-roll off (ro-ro) jetty at Vypeen in order to berth vessels that are bigger than the pair of ro-ro ferries that operate in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor, while the Cochin Shipyard must lessen reliance on foreign components for the ro-ro ferry that has been proposed in the passenger-dense corridor, the Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers’ Association has said.

The demand comes in the wake of motorists and commuters from either side having to often wait in the queue for long durations to board the ferries. Making matters worse, there was delay that sometimes ran into weeks to procure spare parts from Europe whenever the ferries were grounded due to technical snags, forcing commuters to travel over 20 km through narrow and congested roads and bridges to reach the other side.

“Due to these reasons, thousands of Goshree islanders and others are not getting the desired benefits from the ro-ro ferries and a 150-seat ferry (Fort Queen) that is idling, although over ₹15 crore was spent on the three ferries and the pair of jetties in the wake of the 2015 ferry mishap near the Fort Kochi jetty in which 11 commuters died,” said Francis Chammany, president of the association.

In this situation, the Kochi Corporation must redevelop the Vypeen jetty to berth bigger vessels. This would also help the idling Fort Queen ferry to operate in the corridor. It must also decide on the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that was mulled years ago to operate ferries on the stretch. On its part, the Cochin Shipyard must procure components from firms that have franchisees in Kerala for the proposed third ro-ro ferry. This will help avoid the delay that sometimes extends to over a month in procuring components from Europe for the pair of ro-ro vessels that currently operate in the corridor, he added.

Sources in the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) that operated the ferries too were peeved at the delay in arrival of spare parts from Europe, which often delayed the resumption of services in the high-in-demand corridor.

Meanwhile, sources in the Kochi Corporation, which owned the ferries and the jetties, said consultations were on with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and like-minded agencies to float an SPV to operate the ferries and also the fleet of feeder buses that the Kochi metro is expected to procure in October.

Sources in the shipyard said the third ro-ro ferry and its ‘equipment fit’ would be similar to that of the two existing ones. “One method to avoid delay in procuring spares is to pre-order and keep essential spares in stock. In addition, the operator must do proper routine maintenance and keep a proper log of the operations. This type of planning would help change spares and consumables in a prompt manner. On its part, the Corporation must engage a suitable operator for the vessels,” they said.

They attributed the increase in price to ₹18 crore for the proposed ro-ro to the shipyard partly absorbing the cost and also the increase in rate since 2015 (when the order was placed for the two existing vessels).