Kochi Corporation urged to involve climate-vulnerable communities in decision-making process

December 07, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The concerns of climate-vulnerable communities of Kochi are not being addressed in the decision-making process of the Corporation as those social segments are not involved in the meetings of the civic body. They also have no community engagements, a study has found.

The study report, ‘Shaping a climate-resilient Kochi,’ which was released the other day, noted that the connection between the government and the vulnerable communities was critical to ensure disaster resilience.

Over 50% of the vulnerable communities surveyed suggested government intervention to improve health, sanitation, flood prevention infrastructure, and other general infrastructure.

The migrant communities, who are new to the city, are less prepared for climate eventualities as they lacked social cohesion. The civic body shall support such groups for capacity building and to address “regional climate extremities, their impacts, mitigation methods, first line of contact, and evacuation protocol,” the report suggested.

The study observed that more than half the vulnerable population had no insurance coverage. Individuals from such communities are not involved in any kind of climate resilience activities, and households have not received any training in disaster management. Only 10% of households in locations with high risk of flooding have evacuation kits ready. Only a few have their documents saved in places other than their homes, the report pointed out.

The report called for strengthening social cohesion through promotion of self-help group activities. The Corporation shall ensure better participation of such communities in its meetings and document grievances from people’s representatives. It shall develop custom-made solution packages for climate-vulnerable segments. A disaster management committee shall be constituted at the city level and regular meetings held for data sharing, validation and decision making processes, the study suggested.