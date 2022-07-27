Kochi Corporation told to act against illegal buildings

A view of Kochi Corporations new building at Marine Drive. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

July 27, 2022 00:16 IST

Higher property tax should be collected from owners of illegal structures, say auditors

The Kochi Corporation should take steps to demolish illegal buildings that have not been regularised, suggested auditors of the State government, who came down on the civic body for failure to act against such buildings.

The audit report for the period 2020-2021 suggested that the civic body cancel the licence of traders operating from illegal buildings. The Corporation should collect higher property tax from owners of illegal buildings till they are either regularised or demolished, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The auditors pulled up the civic body for failure to take timely action against illegal buildings that were identified and flagged in the earlier audit reports. No steps to collect additional tax from owners of those buildings were taken. The civic authorities turned a blind eye to owners of illegally constructed buildings who failed to get them regularised, the report noted.

The council was led by then Mayor Soumini Jain during the audit period.

Also Read Court attaches Corporation building at Marine Drive

The auditors also highlighted the case of illegal buildings that were identified in the 14th division of the Corporation in the Palluruthy zone. Though the audit report for 2018-19 had identified violations and included them in the report for 2020-2021, officials of the zonal office had not acted on them till November 2021, the report pointed out.

The auditors asked the civic administration to put in place an effective monitoring mechanism to prevent the construction of illegal structures and to identify the existing ones. Bill collectors of the Corporation shall be trained and assigned the task of identifying illegal conversion of terrace and parking spaces of buildings. Details of such buildings shall be entered in separate registers and the information shared with the Town Planning department for timely action, it recommended.

The auditors also listed a few cases where the parking areas of buildings were illegally converted and used for commercial purposes. A few cases of the Corporation incurring considerable pecuniary loss following unauthorised changes in the purposes of the buildings were also pointed out by the auditors.