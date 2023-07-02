Kochi Corporation to use black soldier flies in waste management

July 02, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will try composting biodegradable waste using black soldier flies on an experimental basis this week.

The larvae of the flies feed on waste, and each fly can eat around 200 grams of waste a day. They are harmless to humans and other animals. Meat and decayed waste are their favourite food.

A large number of countries use the larvae in composts, and there are experimental units of low capacity in some parts of India. However, it is yet to be tried out in the country on a large scale. The project at Brahmapuram would be the biggest such in India, said Corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khadeer said the flies would not cause any health hazards to humans as they do not fly long distances, and are found almost everywhere.

The civic body needs some interim waste management measures till the proposed compressed biogas plant becomes operational. The Corporation was not in a position to invest heavily in waste treatment plants, and was hence trying out the new method, he said.

Clearances from the health standing committee and the Mayor are required for going ahead with the project. The civic body would have to spend ₹2.5 a kg as the tipping cost of the waste at the site, he said. The authorities hope to try the technique by next week.

The lifespan of the larvae is around 22 days and the compost process takes around 14 days to complete. The compost is sieved, graded, and packed. Larvae are mixed in raw degradable waste for composting. The mature larvae can be used as feed for pets and chicken, according to firms promoting the process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.