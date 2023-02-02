ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation to urge government to permit daily wagers to continue in service

February 02, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

The government had asked the civic body to terminate their services and select new hands from the list provided by the District Employment Exchange

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will seek the permission of the State government to allow nearly 400 workers, who were hired on daily wage contract, to be employed for the health environment agriculture and livelihood programme of the civic body.

Several councillors raised the issue at a meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council on Wednesday.

The civic administration had been utilising the services of the workers for the anti-mosquito drive and cleaning operations. The government had the other day asked the civic body to terminate the services of the workers and select new hands from the list provided by the District Employment Exchange.

Opposing the government’s decision, the civic representatives pointed out that the continuation of the services of the workers was required for maintaining public health, including collection and transportation of waste. The workers were deployed in various divisions of the Corporation, they pointed out.

Some councillors said that the workers, who were engaged as daily wage earners, had been serving the civic body since 2013. They also campaigned for retaining their services.

Replying to the debate in the council, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the issue would be brought to the notice of the government.

