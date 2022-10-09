Kochi Corporation to streamline handling of waste from chicken stalls in city

Instances of stall owners dumping refuse in waterbodies and along roads found; civic body planning to generate revenue from waste management

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 09, 2022 21:43 IST

The Kochi Corporation is planning to regulate the handling of waste from poultry farms and chicken stalls in the city.

It is estimated that over 1,000 chicken stalls, both licensed and unauthorised, are operating in the city and the refuse from the units is mostly collected by private agencies. There are also instances of some stall owners dumping the waste in waterbodies and along roads, causing pollution and environment hazards.

Currently, the Kochi Corporation is collecting waste from a few chicken stalls to be transported to and processed at the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, which is a cost-intensive effort for the civic body. Instead, the Corporation planned to generate revenue from handling the waste, said health standing committee chairperson T. K. Ashraf.

The civic body will soon invite Expression of Interest from accredited agencies and hand out the rights for the collection, transportation and management of chicken waste for a fee. The process would generate revenue for the civic body besides reducing the burden of managing it, he said.

A proposal to this effect will be placed before the Corporation Council meeting this week.

The State government had earlier issued orders to local bodies for appointing agencies, which had obtained permission from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for the purpose. The agencies will be selected by floating tenders. A database on the number of poultry firms functioning in the city and the quantity of waste generated also had to be developed, he said.

Mr. Ashraf said there were reports of chicken waste being used to develop fish feed. Once the tender was finalised, the civic body would ensure that the waste was handed over and handled only by the approved agency, he said.

