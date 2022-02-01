Kochi Corporation to step up drive against mosquitoes

KOCHI

01 February 2022 01:54 IST

10 vehicles to be used for fogging

The Kochi Corporation will intensify its drive against mosquito menace.

The fresh programmes being undertaken to fight mosquitoes include use of six vehicles in the eastern areas of the corporation and four vehicles in the western segment to carry out regular fogging and spraying. The mission-mode programme was launched on Monday, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Fogging and spraying operations were suggested by health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf. While fogging will be done between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., spraying will be taken up between 7.30 a.m. and 12 noon. Power-spraying will also be done to fight mosquitoes.

Hand-spraying will be done in areas where vehicles cannot access between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., the Mayor said. He added that the corporation council had taken effective steps to fight the menace.

Three fresh hands were engaged for mosquito control activities. Training by the Filaria department was made available to workers. It will be ensured that all divisions of the corporation will be attended to every week. Both manpower and equipment, including vehicles, have been made available. There will be a positive result within a month, the Mayor said.

Corporation workers engaged in the anti-mosquito drive will be given uniforms. Councillors will coordinate activities, and the work will be evaluated on a regular basis, he added.