Kochi Corporation to start licensing scheme for pet animals in February

Civic body to provide collars for community dogs vaccinated and neutered as part of ABC programme

A licensing system for pet dogs and cats will begin in the city from February next.

The Kerala High Court had recently asked local bodies in the State to introduce a licensing system for pet cats and dogs. It was while considering the case of harassment meted out to a dog in Thiruvananthapuram that the Division Bench of the court issued the directive to local bodies in the State.

The Kochi Corporation is waiting for a guideline from the State government regarding the licensing scheme. The scheme would mostly come into force from February next year as that was when all the annual licenses issued by the civic body were renewed, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee of the Corporation.

The court has also suggested micro-chipping the pet animals to prevent the tendency to abandon them. The details of the owners of the pet animals can be obtained from the chip. The civic body had initiated preliminary discussions with health officials regarding the implementation of the programme, he said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to provide collars for community dogs, which were neutered and vaccinated as part of its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The collars will help in the easy identification of vaccinated animals. Currently, a V-notch was made on the ear of the dog to indicate that it had been neutered and vaccinated, said civic officials.

The Corporation has also resumed the ABC programme at its Brahmapuram facility. As many as 20 community dogs were neutered and vaccinated at the centre in two weeks. Three veterinary surgeons and six dog-catchers are working in two shifts at the facility. The dogs are trapped from the streets during morning and evening hours to be taken to the facility. The dogs, kept in observation for a few days after the surgery, were released back at the place from where they were caught, said officials.