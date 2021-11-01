Kochi Corporation to set up cameras to spot illegal waste dumping

KOCHI

01 November 2021 01:12 IST

The plan is to install at least 140 cameras initially

The Kochi Corporation will soon decide on locations where surveillance cameras will be installed to spot illegal dumping of waste.

The project will be implemented on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOP) mode, where the contracting company will install cameras at its own expense. It will be permitted to display advertisements on the posts on which cameras will be mounted. The civic body hopes to implement the project without spending money from its pocket, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman, health standing committee, Kochi Corporation.

The plan is to set up at least 140 cameras initially. The proposal will be finalised at a meeting of the health standing committee and later at the corporation council meeting.

The cameras of the civic body will be in addition to surveillance cameras of the city police.

Waste management

Mayor M. Anilkumar had earlier announced a scheme to streamline waste management and put an end to the practice of dumping garbage in canals. Illegal dumping of waste in canals has been causing environmental hazards, besides blocking free flow of floodwaters, the civic authorities said.

There are a few locations in the city where residents have refused to pay fee for waste collection. As a result, waste generated in those areas are dumped on the road, thus thwarting efforts by the corporation to keep the city clean, Mr. Ashraf said.

Surveillance will be stepped up on city borders, as people from neighbouring local bodies bring garbage to the city. Such tendencies need to be discouraged. At present, the Kochi Corporation processes waste generated in the neighbouring local bodies of Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Cheranalloore, Thripunithura, Maradu, Kumbalanghi, and Eloor, he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body had informed the Kerala High Court of its decision to install cameras, the other day. It also communicated to the court that corporation squads were keeping a watch on city streets during night hours to spot violators.