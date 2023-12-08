Kochi Corporation to roll out mobile food testing lab

December 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a mobile food testing lab set up by the Kochi Corporation here on Saturday.

The facility will help in testing the quality of oil, water, milk, and other food products at the place of their production and distribution. Mayor M. Anilkumar said in a communication that the project was being rolled out using the corporate social responsibility funds of ICICI Bank. The cost of the facility is ₹41 lakh, he added.

The facility will be inaugurated at the mini park at Gandhi Square, Poonithura, at 2.30 p.m.