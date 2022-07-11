Kochi Corporation to remove low-hanging cables in city

Facilities provided on smart roads to draw cables: Mayor

KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has decided to bring in a mechanism to control the menace of low-hanging cables in the city. The decision comes in the wake of accidents caused by low-hanging cable wires.

A meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar has decided to ensure that cables will be allowed to be drawn only through cable ducts set up on the smart roads of Kochi. Cable ducts have been provided on Banerjee Road, Shanmugham Road, Abraham Madamakkal Road and Durbar Hall Road. Such facilities have also been provided on M.G. Road and Karakkat Road. If any of the agency has put up poles on these roads and drawn cables through them, such posts and cables will be removed, said a Facebook post of the Mayor.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had asked the authorities to take steps to avert accidents caused by low-hanging cables.

One youth, who was riding a motorbike, had succumbed to injuries at Chembumukku near Kakkanad last month after his throat was slit by a low-hanging cable.

The Mayor said spun poles were put up on the roads within the Smart City project limits. Facilities for drawing cables through the poles will be provided and all other poles will be removed from the area, he said.

The corporation has also decided to remove all the cables which are lying at a height below five metres. All such cables that pose a risk to people will be snapped and removed. The civic body was forced to take such a decision in the wake of the cold response of TV and cable companies to the call to remove low-hanging wires, he said.

Though three meetings of the civic officials concerned and the representatives of the Kerala State Electricity Board were convened earlier to address the issue, cable and television companies didn’t cooperate with the authorities. Hence the decision, said the Mayor.