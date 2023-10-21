Kochi Corporation to remove all low-hanging cables

October 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation, which has faced flak for dragging its feet on removing low-hanging cables from the city limits, is taking measures to ensure removal of cables dangling dangerously low.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar said in a release that he had asked assistant executive engineers under the Corporation to slice away all cables hanging below the five-metre height stipulation. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) should remove all cables drawn along their posts. All cable service providers should draw cables through cable ducts wherever available. In all other places, it should be done through spun poles. It is the responsibility of the superintending engineer to ensure that all dangerously drawn cables are removed.

A meeting in this regard was attended by standing committee chairpersons, superintending engineer, executive engineers, KSEB officials, cable operators, and other service providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.