HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Corporation to remove all low-hanging cables

October 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation, which has faced flak for dragging its feet on removing low-hanging cables from the city limits, is taking measures to ensure removal of cables dangling dangerously low.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar said in a release that he had asked assistant executive engineers under the Corporation to slice away all cables hanging below the five-metre height stipulation. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) should remove all cables drawn along their posts. All cable service providers should draw cables through cable ducts wherever available. In all other places, it should be done through spun poles. It is the responsibility of the superintending engineer to ensure that all dangerously drawn cables are removed.  

A meeting in this regard was attended by standing committee chairpersons, superintending engineer, executive engineers, KSEB officials, cable operators, and other service providers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.