Kochi

Kochi Corporation to ready 100 beds with oxygen supply

The Kochi Corporation is readying a new COVID care facility with 100 beds equipped with oxygen supply on Willingdon Island.

The civic administration is collaborating with Cochin Port Trust to set up the centre at the port trust-owned Samudrika Hall on the island. The port trust has agreed to hand the hall over to set up the facility.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Cochin Port Trust chairperson M. Beena, and health officials inspected the hall on Tuesday. The district administration will begin work on setting up oxygen supply, and the facility is expected to be functional as soon as supply is ensured.

