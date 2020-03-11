Kochi Corporation to provide protective gear to staff

Health workers of the Kochi Corporation and other officials of the civic body who closely interact with the general public will be provided protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The civic body will use its own funds for the purpose. The Secretary of the Kochi Corporation will take the necessary steps for providing masks and other protective gear, said Mayor Soumini Jain at a special meeting of the Kochi Corporation council held on Tuesday to discuss the public health situation.

Pamphlets detailing signs of infection and precautionary measures to be taken will be distributed among the general public. Kudumbashree workers will distribute the pamphlets in all the divisions. The task of distributing pamphlets has been assigned to Kudumbashree workers considering the instructions given by the State government to avoid public functions. The council meeting turned down a proposal from a councillor to go for public announcements to caution the public as it would create panic.

Social media platform would also be used to spread the message and create awareness among people, Ms. Jain said.

The council has decided to slap fine on those who spit in public places and dump waste on city roads as such unhealthy practices could cause public health hazards and spread of the disease. Dr. Soumya, the nodal officer of the Mental Health Programme of the General Hospital, clarified doubts of councillors.

The Mayor informed the council that she had written to the District Police Chief (Kochi city) seeking action against those who were spreading rumours and unscientific and false messages regarding cure and preventive measures.

Though some of the corporation councillors came to the meeting wearing face masks, they removed them after Dr. Soumya clarified on the segments of society which needed to wear masks. “Only those who are in direct contact with patients and infected ones need to wear it,” she said.