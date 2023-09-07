HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation to prepare register of migrant workers

The decision comes in the wake of reports of involvement of migrant workers in criminal cases

September 07, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has decided to compile information about migrant workers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Corporation Council on Thursday in the wake of reports of involvement of migrant workers in criminal cases. A young girl was allegedly molested by a migrant worker at Aluva on Thursday.

The register will be prepared with the support of Labour and Social Justice departments, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council.

The meeting also decided to compile a list of paying guest facilitates and hostels in the city following complaints that youngsters were roaming around city streets during late hours causing public nuisance. The Corporation would also check whether hostels and paying guest facilities were being operated with licences, he said.

The Corporation plans to inspect the facilities in Ernakulam South and Ravipuram divisions in the first phase. The decision came in the wake of complaints raised by councillors S. Sasikala and Padmaja S. Menon. They said several residents’ associations in the divisions had raised the issue. There were also complaints that some people were found sitting in the middle of roads in chairs at night. The council meeting asked the Corporation Secretary to file a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) in this regard.

Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, said the ending of one of the roll-on roll-off services on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route by 7 p.m. caused hardship to commuters. The Mayor said the issue would be discussed with officials of the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, which operated the vessels. He informed the council that the arrears of contractors of the Corporation would be partly cleared this month. More funds will be released to clear arrears after obtaining a loan from banks, he said.

