Kochi Corporation to prepare action plan to fulfil Budget promises 

March 14, 2022 01:13 IST

Focus on completion of preparatory works for road and rail overbridge projects

An uphill task of translating the Budget promises made by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal into actionable projects awaits the Kochi Corporation. This time, the Finance Minister had offered generous support to the civic administration of Kochi by including some of the proposals put forward by Mayor M. Anilkumar in his Budget speech. The budgetary support for the city included ₹10 crore for Operation Breakthrough for alleviating the city floods, ₹150-crore allocation for the Water Metro project and ₹10 crore for roll-on roll-off vessels. An amount of ₹25 lakh was earmarked for the activities of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development (C-HED). The city is also supposed to get a major slice of the ₹5-crore fund for climate change studies.

According to Mayor M. Anilkumar, it requires regular follow-ups for the funds to come and projects to be implemented. The civic administration plans to move into a follow-up mode starting next month to tap the resources and initiate the groundwork for the implementation of projects, he said.

The focus of the activities for the next year would be on the preparation of Detailed Project Reports and completion of the paper works for the road and rail overbridge projects announced earlier in the city. It requires detailed planning and the preparation of the documents for the funds to be released from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for those projects, he said.

By the end of its five-year term, the civic administration should be able to complete at least five major road projects and two rail overbridges. The support of agencies like the Greater Cochin Development Authority was required towards the fulfilment of these projects, he said.

The city administration also hopes to upscale the institutional profile of the C-HED. The centre will emerge as a key institution to liaison with various State and Central government agencies and international agencies and to track the progress of various projects. It will also have a key role to play in coordinating and taking forward the research projects including climate change and disaster mitigation studies in the city, he said.

With the Left Democratic Front government in power in the State, the city administration also hopes to make use of the favourable political climate in the State to drive forward its development agenda.